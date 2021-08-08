Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,300 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KB Home were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,071,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,992,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

