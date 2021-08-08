Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,900 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $40.50 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.