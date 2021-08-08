Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $47.60 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

