Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 600 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $218,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

SNX stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,916. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.