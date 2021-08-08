Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KB Home were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

