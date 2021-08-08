Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TM17. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

TM17 stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76).

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 10,000 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

