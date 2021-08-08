Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSVNF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

