Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,923,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,102,000 after buying an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $380.88 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

