Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,146,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

