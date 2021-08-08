TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TIXT has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

TIXT stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.