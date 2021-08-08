Tendies (TEND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,420.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Tendies has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a market cap of $798,313.82 and approximately $45,420.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00054847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.48 or 0.00845305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00101385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00040268 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,724 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,724 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

