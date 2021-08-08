TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

NYSE TTI opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. On average, research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,274 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

