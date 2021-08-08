Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $192.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $132.47 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.