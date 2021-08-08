The AES (NYSE:AES) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

The AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

NYSE AES opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

