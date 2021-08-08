The AES (NYSE:AES) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

The AES (NYSE:AES) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.
NYSE AES opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a 1 year low of $16.37 and a 1 year high of $29.07.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The AES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The AES by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
About The AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
