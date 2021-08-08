The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 24,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.82. 2,029,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,009. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

