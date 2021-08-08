The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $7,457,869.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,631,127.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $8,051,310.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,898,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,572,685 shares of company stock valued at $227,589,751 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $114.29 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.67.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.