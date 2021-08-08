The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Bancshares has increased its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $823.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

FBMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

