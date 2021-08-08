The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group initiated coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

