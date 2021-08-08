The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €16.30 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.53 ($18.27).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €11.65 ($13.71) on Thursday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.76.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

