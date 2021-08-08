The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLMAF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

HLMAF opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

