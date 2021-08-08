The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $279.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.
NYSE:HCA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20.
In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
