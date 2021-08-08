The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $279.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,507 shares of company stock worth $14,488,075 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

