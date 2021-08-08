The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €360.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS stock opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50-day moving average of €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

