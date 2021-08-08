The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.26 ($49.72).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.49. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

