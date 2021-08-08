The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.26 ($49.72).

ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.49. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

