The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) EPS.

NASDAQ GT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.26. 8,788,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,758. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

