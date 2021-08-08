The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The Joint updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JYNT traded up $13.77 on Friday, hitting $104.52. The company had a trading volume of 565,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75. The Joint has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $106.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.25.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

