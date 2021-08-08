The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in a better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s second-quarter 2021 performance, which marked the eighth straight earnings beat. Markedly, the company registered higher subscriptions revenues during the quarter. For the third quarter, management guided about 13-15% increase in total subscription revenues and a surge of 25-30% in digital-only subscription revenues. The company further anticipates third-quarter total advertising revenues to increase approximately 30-35% with digital advertising revenues projected to surge roughly 40-45%.”

NYSE NYT opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.99. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The New York Times in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

