The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $32.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.13 million, a PE ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

