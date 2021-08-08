The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

