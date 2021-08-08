The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.49 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.950 EPS.

NASDAQ SHYF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. 93,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

