The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.The Shyft Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.75-$1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 93,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

