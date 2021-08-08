The Transfer Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.30 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $12.45 or 0.00028319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $1.25 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,738,841 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

