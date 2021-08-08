The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. 5,505,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

