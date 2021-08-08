Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Sells $5,390,500.00 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TMO opened at $538.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $544.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

