Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136,094 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $551,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,172 shares of company stock worth $15,730,817 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $538.20. The company had a trading volume of 765,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,682. The stock has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $544.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

