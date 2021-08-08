Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of 435.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

