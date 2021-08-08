Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$139.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.57.

TRI opened at C$140.72 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$98.44 and a twelve month high of C$141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$124.93. The firm has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

