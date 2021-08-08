Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:THCPU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCPU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,703,000.

