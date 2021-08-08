Thunder Token (TT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.37 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $81.52 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.00501469 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

