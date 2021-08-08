thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA opened at €8.78 ($10.33) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.86.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

