TigerCash Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $773,427.33 and approximately $5.08 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.58 or 0.00837859 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.