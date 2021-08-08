TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

NYSE:TMST opened at $14.35 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91.

In other news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

