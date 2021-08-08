TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TimkenSteel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

NYSE TMST opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

