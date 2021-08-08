Timothy P. Sullivan Sells 20,700,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,266,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,758,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

