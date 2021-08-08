Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 11th

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSIBU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,500,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,012,000.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

