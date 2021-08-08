Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post sales of $121.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the lowest is $119.24 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $478.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $480.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $544.15 million, with estimates ranging from $524.16 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

