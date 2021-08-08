Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.86.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.