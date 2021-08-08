TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$152.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

TMX Group stock opened at C$140.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.82.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

