Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

