Tornado 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $454,102.00 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $75.31 or 0.00172225 BTC on exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $451,854.65 and $454,102.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00125144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00148342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,951.60 or 1.00512972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.09 or 0.00789178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

