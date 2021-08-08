Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.75. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.71, with a volume of 21,901 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$166.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Insiders purchased 352,400 shares of company stock worth $1,524,929 over the last quarter.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

